John Hurt dies: Legendary ‘Harry Potter’ actor was 77

Posted 9:12 pm, January 27, 2017, by
British actor Sir John Hurt poses after being awarded a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on July 17, 2015 in London, England (Photo by Steve Parsons/WPA pool/Getty Images)

British actor Sir John Hurt poses after being awarded a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on July 17, 2015 in London, England (Photo by Steve Parsons/WPA pool/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – Legendary actor John Hurt, known for his roles in “Alien” and “The Elephant Man,” has died, according to several British publications. He was 77.

The British actor battled cancer and intestinal issues in recent years, according to the Daily Mirror.

Hurt, whose career spanned more than six decades, most recently started in the Oscar-nominated “Jackie.” He also appeared in the film version of George Orwell’s “1984,” the “Harry Potter” series and “Hellboy.”

He is survived by his wife, Anwen Rees-Myers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s