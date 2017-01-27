Indianapolis Zoo joins #CuteAnimalTweetoff battle with adorable baby orangutan pictures

Posted 3:17 pm, January 27, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Zoo has joined the cutest Twitter war ever! Zoos across the country have joined in a little friendly competition of adorable animals.

It started when the Smithsonian’s National Zoo tweeted a picture of a gray seal pup.

The hashtag #CuteAnimalTweetoff was born, and the Indianapolis Zoo has added to the growing variety of adorable animals on Twitter with these pictures of baby orangutans.

 

After that it was game on. The Virginia Aquarium, Zoo Atlanta, the Bronx Zoo and others joined in.

