Indianapolis Zoo joins #CuteAnimalTweetoff battle with adorable baby orangutan pictures

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Zoo has joined the cutest Twitter war ever! Zoos across the country have joined in a little friendly competition of adorable animals.

It started when the Smithsonian’s National Zoo tweeted a picture of a gray seal pup.

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

The hashtag #CuteAnimalTweetoff was born, and the Indianapolis Zoo has added to the growing variety of adorable animals on Twitter with these pictures of baby orangutans.

Because every day should include beautiful zoo babies! #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/X8xVvXXMFt — Indianapolis Zoo (@IndianapolisZoo) January 26, 2017

Looks like Mika is climbing in the #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/TOLEABOhuZ — Indianapolis Zoo (@IndianapolisZoo) January 26, 2017

After that it was game on. The Virginia Aquarium, Zoo Atlanta, the Bronx Zoo and others joined in.