× Indiana mayor considers ID program to help undocumented immigrants

GOSHEN, Ind. — A northern Indiana mayor may pursue a plan to begin issuing ID cards to immigrants living in the country without legal permission.

Latino community leaders have been urging Goshen officials for months to issue such ID cards.

The Elkhart Truth reports Mayor Jeremy Stutsman says the idea for the cards is still being drafted and he hasn’t discussed it with city council members.

He says it’s premature to say what he might propose to council members in the city about 70 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.

Richard Aguirre is Goshen College’s director of corporate and foundation relations. He says people in Goshen could use such IDs to get pharmacy prescriptions, a library card or bank account, pick up their kids at school or make purchases requiring proof of age.