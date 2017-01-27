Former IMPD police chief Troy Riggs joins Sagamore Institute

Posted 2:35 pm, January 27, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former IMPD police chief Troy Riggs has a new job. He is now the vice president of the Sagamore Institute.

His new job responsibilities will focus on developing efficient and effective government models based on data collection and community partnerships.

“I am honored to be part of a team addressing challenging issues facing our country,” Riggs said about his new job.

Prior to his service in Indianapolis, Riggs held executive staff positions in governments in Kentucky and Texas.

