Fake urine bill filed by Indiana lawmaker

Indianapolis, IN – A state lawmaker wants to ban the sale of synthetic urine.

State Representative Greg Beumer (R) Modoc is sponsoring a bill that would make it illegal to sell, market or transport fake urine in the state of Indiana.

“It seems a little disingenuous that we were in Indiana still allow the sale of products that allow individuals that may have a significant habit to mask their habit,” explains Rep. Beumer.

Synthetic urine products are marketed to help users pass drug tests. CBS 4 stopped by two different stores in the Indianapolis area looking to buy fake urine. We found several different brands and purchased one called Quick Fix for $25. The directions instruct a customer to shake the fake urine, microwave the liquid on high for 10 seconds, and then make sure the temperature is between 94-100 degrees. The kit comes with a heating pack to keep the fake pee warm and a flip-cap to dispense.

“Fake urine looks like real urine but when you look at it and smell it there are things that are different as we know through our trainings,” explains Carlos de Leon, owner of ARCpoint Labs of Indianapolis West.

De Leon is supportive of the new bill but he’s also skeptical.

“(It) depends how its implemented because you can still get it on the internet. People will always try to find ways to cheat,” explains de Leon.

Rep. Beumer feels making it illegal to buy fake urine is a step to help Indiana’s overwhelming drug problem.

“The intent of this legislation is certainly not to make people lose their jobs because they are discovered. It’s more about if you have a problem let’s look at it and try to solve your problem,” explains Rep. Beumer.

House Bill 1104 has been filed. The next step would be to get a committee hearing, but there has yet to be one scheduled. If passed it would be an offender could be charged with a misdemeanor.

Rep. Beumer says nearly a dozen other states have passed similar laws.