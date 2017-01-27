Cool weather and tracking chance for accumulating snow this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will remain cool through the weekend. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the middle 20°s in central Indiana. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures should peak in the lower to middle 30°s. Winds start the day out of the south-southwest and shift to the west-northwest and will be sustained at 10 to 16 miles per hour. Wind chills will be in the upper teens to middle 20°s.

We are watching for the next upper-level wave to slide through Sunday. It is expected to spark snow showers mid to late afternoon. This is expected to continue through Sunday night.

Accumulating snow looks possible with this system, but don't get too excited. Amounts look to be an inch or less. Here's a look at various computer model forecasts of snowfall accumulation through Sunday evening.

Seasonable temperatures will continue for central Indiana for much of the next seven days. At this time, I do not see any signs of a significant snow coming in the next seven days. Stay tuned!