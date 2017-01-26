× Three dead after Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Madison County authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Police say a black Honda Civic traveling east on State Road 32 collided head-on with a white Chrysler minivan traveling westbound. The collision occurred about 80 yards east of County Road 675 West.

One witness said the Civic crossed the center line for an unknown reason before the crash.

Authorities say all three people involved in the crash have died. The two victims in the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van died at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Anderson. There were no survivors in the crash.

Names of the victims will be released once family members have been properly notified.