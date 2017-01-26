× Suspect sought after bank robbery in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind.– Police are searching for a male suspect after a bank robbery in Greenwood Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., police responded to the Indiana Credit Union located at 996 South State Road 135 on a report of a bank robbery. A bank teller told police the suspect entered the store and did not speak or display any weapons. He handed the teller a note demanding money.

The teller described the suspect as a white male in his mid 20s to early 30s, 5’9″to 6′ tall, wearing a blue jacket, orange hat and black gloves.

The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

Anyone with information on this crime or the suspect is asked to call the Greenwood Police Department tip line at 317-865-0300 or submit a tip online here. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.