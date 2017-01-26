× Some students to start school day earlier after IPS approves new 3-tier schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) school board approved a plan Thursday to move to a three-tier schedule for the upcoming school year.

The change will stagger student start times based on grade levels. The move is aimed at lowering transportation costs, since fewer buses would be needed.

Currently, IPS is on a two-tiered bell schedule.

IPS believes the plan has the potential to save $2 million in annual savings and cut about 30 buses.

Tier one will be from 7:20 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. This will include six high schools, three middle schools, Step Ahead/Graduation Academy, Newcomer Academy, and OCI previously beginning at 7:30 a.m. The Deaf and Blind School also falls in this tier, but bell times will be set by the State.

Schools included in tier one:

Arlington High School (School 722)

Crispus Attucks High School (718)

Broad Ripple High School (717)

HL Harshman Middle School (501)

John Marshall Community High School (724)

Longfellow Middle School (528)

Newcomer Academy (708)

Northwest Community High School (723)

Step Ahead/Graduation Academy (498)

Arsenal Technical High School (716)

George Washington Community High School (721)

Edison School of the Arts (47)

Lew Wallace (107)

William Penn (49)

Off-campus Instruction (798)

Tier two will be from 8:15 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Thirteen elementary schools previously beginning at 9:05 a.m/9:15 a.m. are included. This tier will have the largest impact since many of the students will start an hour earlier than in the past.

Schools included in tier two:

George Fisher (School 93)

Raymond F. Brandes (65)

Charles Warren Fairbanks (105)

Clarence Farrington (61)

James Garfield (31)

Robert Lee Frost (106)

Meredith Nicholson (96)

Floro Torrence (83)

Daniel Webster (346)

James Whitcomb Riley (43)

Carl Wilde (79)

Washington Irving (14)

Ernie Pyle (90)

The third tier is from 9:20 a.m. to 3:55 p.m. This includes one high school, 37 elementary schools and choice programs previously beginning at 9:05 a.m./9:15 a.m.

Schools in tier three:

Elder W. Diggs (School 42)

Stephen Foster (67)

Douglas Super Academy (19)

George W. Julian (57)

Arlington Woods Elementary (99)

Eliza A. Blaker (55)

William A. Bell (60)

Francis Bellamy (102)

Brochhausen (88)

Brookside (54)

Buck (94)

Carver (87)

Cfi 1 (302)

Cfi 2 (384)

Cfi 3 (327)

Cfi 4 (formerly Nicholson) (370)

Gregg (15)

Jennings (109)

Lutherwood (267)

McClellan (391)

McKinley (39)

Miller (114)

Park (82)

Parker (356)

Penn (49)

Phillips (63)

Potter (74)

Russell (48)

Russell Lowell (51)

Skillen (34)

Waldo Emerson (58)

Kendezi (Formerly Kilmer) (69)

Phalen (103)

Shortridge International (714)

Cold Springs (315)

Kipp (510)

Riverside Academy (44)

Sidener (359)

A spreadsheet of the school changes can be found here. Click here to see more about IPS’ transportation model.