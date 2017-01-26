Slap of reality as winter has returned to central Indiana

A slap of reality for central Indiana as temperatures are 15° to 25° colder than Wednesday and snow showers are falling through central Indiana.

At 7pm Thursday, Guardian Radar was detecting snow showers in south-central and north-central Indiana.

Some of the snow may be moderate at times, especially through late evening in north-central Indiana. A dusting of snow was reported in Lafayette earlier Thursday evening.

A few high-resolution computer models suggest a couple tenths of an inch of snow will be possible through the early morning hours Friday. I am not expecting any accumulation in Indianapolis.

As of 6pm Thursday, a check of area INDOT road weather sensors show road temperatures near 36° around central Indiana.

COLD TEMPERATURES TO HANG AROUND

Temperatures are only expected to move a couple degrees from Friday morning to afternoon with cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 30°s.

Winds will be sustained out of the west at 10-17mph with gusts to 25mph creating wind chill values in the teens to lower 20°s throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to remain cool through early next week. Many may struggle to get out of the 20°s Sunday.

The best chance for any snow accumulation over the next seven days appears to be Sunday. It is still early to be discussing snowfall amounts, but it does not look like significant accumulating snow. Stay tuned!