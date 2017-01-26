LIVE STREAM: President Trump gives keynote address at GOP policy retreat

Posted 11:47 am, January 26, 2017, by , Updated at 12:01PM, January 26, 2017

PHILADELPHIA –President Donald Trump will make his first official trip on Air Force One Thursday morning heading to Philadelphia to address the House-Senate GOP Retreat.

He’ll deliver the Keynote address at 12 p.m. We will live stream it here.

House and Senate Republicans hope to come together and chart a course forward on a range of policy issues, particularly repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Lawmakers will also hear from British Prime Minister Theresa May, the first time a foreign head of state has addressed such a gathering. And football star Peyton Manning will appear.

Lawmakers hope the gathering will help solidify their agenda for the year.

