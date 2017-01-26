President of St. Joseph’s College says school needs $100M to survive

Posted 6:48 pm, January 26, 2017, by
Photo courtesy of Saint Joseph's College.

Photo courtesy of Saint Joseph's College.

RENSSELAER, Ind.— The head of a private college in northwestern Indiana says it might close if it doesn’t raise at least $100 million before June.

St. Joseph’s College President Robert Pastoor sent a letter to the campus community Wednesday saying the Catholic school needs a cash influx of $100 million and commitments totaling $20 million by June 1 to serve its roughly 1,200 students.

The (Lafayette) Journal & Courier reports the letter called the financial challenges “dire” and said the board of trustees will meet next week to discuss options for the college’s future

An accreditation agency, the Higher Learning Commission, in November placed the college on probation until 2018. The commission cited concerns including those related to “resources, planning and institutional effectiveness.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s