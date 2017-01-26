× Police release picture of suspect involved in armed pharmacy robbery in Elwood

ELWOOD, Ind. – The search continues for one of two men police believe robbed a pharmacy in Elwood.

Police sent us this surveillance picture from the robbery at Low Cost Pharmacy on Wednesday. Police are still searching for him.

The other suspect was injured in a police-action shooting. He was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 765-646-9290.