Police issue Silver Alert for Montgomery County 19-year-old believed to be in danger

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 19-year-old man from Crawfordsville, Indiana believed to be in danger.

Kaden Cravens is five feet two inches tall and 115 pounds; he has brown hair and blue eyes. Cravens was last seen last Friday, January 20, around noon in Crawfordsville. He was wearing a black, knee-length pea coat, a striped red shirt and blue jeans.

Cravens may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information about Cravens or if you have seen him, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department by calling 765-362-3300 or 911.