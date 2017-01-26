× Police: Boyfriend fatally shot girlfriend, killed himself in apparent murder-suicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a deadly shooting on the near southwest side appears to be a case of murder-suicide.

Two people were found shot to death at a mobile home park in the 3000 block of West Morris Street Wednesday night. Several neighbors had called 911 to report gunshots in the area.

Police arrived around 8 p.m. to find a mobile home with its door partially open. Officers saw a woman and man inside the mobile home; both were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers also found a 2-year-old inside the residence. The 2-year-old was unhurt and immediately removed from the home. The child was placed in the care of Child Protective Services.

IMPD detectives identified the deceased as Tiffany Greer, 27, and Eric Harden, 35. Investigators believe Harden fatally shot Greer and then shot himself. Greer is the mother of the 2-year-old.

Records show police were called to the residence in 2015 regarding an argument between Greer and Harden in which personal property was destroyed.