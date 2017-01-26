× Paul George named as NBA All-Star Game reserve for Eastern Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Thursday evening, the 2017 All-Star reserves were announced for the Eastern and Western Conferences. Indiana Pacers star Paul George was named to the East team.

While the Pacers have under performed this season, George has put the team on his back. This season he’s averaging 22.2 points a game, while shooting 45 percent.

All-Star Weekend will take place, February 17-19 in New Orleans.

The Pacers will have two other players participating in events at All-Star weekend. Myles Turner will play in the Rising Stars Challenge and according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Glenn Robinson III will participate in the dunk contest.

Indiana's Glenn Robinson III (@GRIII) will participate in the Slam Dunk contest on All-Star weekend, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 25, 2017

Paul George has been named an Eastern Conference reserve for the #NBAAllStar Game! Congrats, @Yg_Trece! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/pCZBf1t9YA — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 27, 2017

WEST RESERVES

Russell Westbrook (Thunder)

Klay Thompson (Warriors)

Draymond Green (Warriors)

Gordon Hayward (Jazz)

DeMarcus Cousins (Kings)

Marc Gasol (Grizzlies)

DeAndre Jordan (Clippers)

EAST RESERVES