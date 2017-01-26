× January temperatures have arrived and we’ll carry snow chances through the weekend

After a snowy start, temperatures won’t move much today. In fact, they will remain steady in the mid-30s with a cloudy sky. It will also remain breezy with occasional gusts up to 25 mph through the afternoon. Morning snow showers will linger through 9am and then we’ll be dry this afternoon.

Temperatures will remain cold for the foreseeable future. We don’t have anymore 40s, 50s or 60s in the 7 day forecast. Through the weekend highs will remain in the 30s.

Other than a flurry or two on Friday and Saturday our weather will be quiet. More organized snow showers on Sunday could bring some light accumulation to the region, with temperatures not making it above freezing.

We’ll have additional light snow chances toward the middle of next week. No arctic outbreaks are expected for the next 7 days.