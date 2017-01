Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANPOLIS, Ind. – IPL shared a message of love on their building downtown Thursday morning.

A scrolling message showed hearts and the message “Love heals” scrolled across the building.

The message is in memory of Hudson Scott. Today is the one-year anniversary that Scott took his life. His family and friends created Project Hud;son in his memory. Project Hud;Son is a foundation dedicated to bringing awareness to mental illness, self-harm and suicide.