Get a free bottle of McDonald’s Big Mac sauce at one of these Indiana locations
INDIANAPOLIS — To get you to come into McDonald’s and buy new versions of its Big Mac, the chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home.
The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich.
The giveaway is a first in the United States.
McDonald’s introduced the Big Mac in 1968. In 1975, the special sauce got its own callout in the signatureBig Mac commercial, touting the burger’s components “Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.”
The bottles will be available Thursday at participating locations nationwide.
The Indiana locations participating in the giveaway are:
- 5704 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545-1247
- 2808 Cassopolis St., Elkhart, IN 46514-5532
- 416 N. Michigan St. South Bend, IN 46601-1228
- 3611 Commerce Dr. Warsaw, IN 46580-3929
- 60 Home St. Huntington, IN 46750-1346
- 7640 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46816-2514
- 515 West Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46802-2905
- 255 Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46805-1002
- 1109 West 7th Street, Auburn, IN 46706-2016
- 5198 N. Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
- 3032 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47805
- 20 North Main Street, Evansville, IN 47711
Additional details on how and where customers can get their hands on a bottle are expected to be released later Wednesday.
If you can’t make it to a participating restaurant,, McDonald’s says it will be doing giveaways on Thursday via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.