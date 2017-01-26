Five suspects charged with drug trafficking at Marion County Jail II

Top row L-R: Troy Logan, Lamanda Skates. Bottom row L-R: Lamar Bigsbe, Thomas Cox, Timothy Logan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested five people Thursday after an investigation into drug trafficking in Marion County Jail II.

Investigators say they found a jail cell window had been tampered with during the overnight hours of Jan. 11. During a search of the cell, deputies found synthetic marijuana, cigarettes and cocaine.

Three inmates and two other suspects were arrested on several charges.

Timothy Logan, 28, faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate (Level 5 Felony), dealing in cocaine (Level 5 Felony), dealing in a synthetic drug or lookalike substance (Level 6 Felony), trafficking with an inmate (A Misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (Level 6 Felony) and possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance (Level 6 Felony).

Inmate Thomas Cox, 30, faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate (Level 5 Felony), dealing in cocaine (Level 5 Felony), dealing in a synthetic drug or lookalike substance (Level 6 Felony), trafficking with an inmate (A Misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (Level 6 Felony) and possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance (Level 6 Felony).

Two other inmates, Troy Logan, 40, and Lamar Bigsbee, 29, face charges of trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate (Level 5 Felony), dealing in cocaine (Level 5 Felony), dealing in a synthetic drug or lookalike substance (Level 6 Felony), and trafficking with an inmate (A Misdemeanor).

Deputies are still searching for Lamanda Skates, 25. She has a warrant out for her arrest on several trafficking and drug charges.

Anyone with information on Skates is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Communications at 317-327-3811 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

