Five suspects charged with drug trafficking at Marion County Jail II

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested five people Thursday after an investigation into drug trafficking in Marion County Jail II.

Investigators say they found a jail cell window had been tampered with during the overnight hours of Jan. 11. During a search of the cell, deputies found synthetic marijuana, cigarettes and cocaine.

Three inmates and two other suspects were arrested on several charges.

Timothy Logan, 28, faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate (Level 5 Felony), dealing in cocaine (Level 5 Felony), dealing in a synthetic drug or lookalike substance (Level 6 Felony), trafficking with an inmate (A Misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (Level 6 Felony) and possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance (Level 6 Felony).

Inmate Thomas Cox, 30, faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate (Level 5 Felony), dealing in cocaine (Level 5 Felony), dealing in a synthetic drug or lookalike substance (Level 6 Felony), trafficking with an inmate (A Misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (Level 6 Felony) and possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance (Level 6 Felony).

Two other inmates, Troy Logan, 40, and Lamar Bigsbee, 29, face charges of trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate (Level 5 Felony), dealing in cocaine (Level 5 Felony), dealing in a synthetic drug or lookalike substance (Level 6 Felony), and trafficking with an inmate (A Misdemeanor).

Deputies are still searching for Lamanda Skates, 25. She has a warrant out for her arrest on several trafficking and drug charges.

Anyone with information on Skates is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Communications at 317-327-3811 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).