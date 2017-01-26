A new way to close incisions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Burgess’ right knee has been a work in progress for 20 years. During his college years he played basketball for IUPUI and his knee has paid the price.

“The last surgery I had, I had a couple in between this last one,” says Burgess, “he took out the hardware, when he realigned my leg and repaired a tear in my knee.”

There was a big difference in the latest surgery john had this past fall. His orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Jack Farr, used a plastic zip to close the incision.

“It’s kinder to the skin, so you don’t have any punctures in the skin,” says Dr. Farr of OrthoIndy.

Dr. Farr has done close to 15,000 knee operations over his 30 year career. In fact, he’s had knee operations himself. He opted for a zip to close his incision, just like his patient, john.

“Unlike the pulling sensation you get with some sutures or staples, this did not have that pulling sensation, because this adhesive could actually move,” says Dr. Farr.

The zip is similar to a butterfly closure and acts like a high tech corset. It closes the skin almost seamlessly. After ten days to two weeks, the patient can remove it him or herself.

“So it just goes on flat and they would take it and literally peel it off,” says Dr. Farr.

“For me,” says John Burgess, “the best part was the removal process, when they were healing. That was a real blessing for me.”

For more information on the zip click here

