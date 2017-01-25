Expect a big temperature drop into Thursday as rain transitions into snow

Posted 6:23 am, January 25, 2017, by , Updated at 07:01AM, January 25, 2017

Today is our transition day from spring-like weather to winter.  High temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s by the early afternoon.  After lunch time temperatures will start to drop.

today-forecast-sky hour-by-hour-temps-manual

Here is a timeline: We'll see a few isolated rain showers prior to 3 p.m.  This rain will be LIGHT and not everyone will see it. Less than 0.1" is expected.  This system will not be a large rain maker, but everyone will see about a 20-25 degree temperature drop into Thursday. After 3 p.m. temperatures will begin to drop, but they will stay above freezing through 11 p.m. We'll stay mainly dry from 3-11 p.m. After 11 p.m. we'll drop to 32 and we'll see some snow showers develop that will linger into the Thursday AM drive.

bottom-line

Futureview paints some isolated rain showers in central Indiana by lunch time today. That transition to snow happens after 11 p.m.

latest-4km-12km-rpm-dma2 latest-4km-12km-rpm-dma

We stay cold through the remainder of the 7 day forecast with additional light snow chances heading into Sunday.

ls-am-7-day

