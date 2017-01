INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Park rangers are investigating after vandals caused trouble at Southeastway Park on the city’s southeast side.

The park reported the incident Tuesday on their Facebook page.

They said someone tipped over a port-a-potty, destroyed the “little library” and also tipped over trash cans.

The park is located at 5624 South Carroll Road. Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call park rangers at 317-327-3811.