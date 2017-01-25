Urban Chalkboard offers playtime for kids and parents in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. – With a mix of coffee, play and leisure, Urban Chalkboard is the perfect place to take a break and spend quality time with the little ones.

Located at 452 E. Carmel Dr. in Carmel, the business was started by two moms. Urban Chalkboard offers interactive and learning-based classes and activities for children and adults.

“We are a play café. It is a mix between a local coffee shop and the Children’s Museum,” said Jessica Beer with Urban Chalkboard. “We are hard advocates for free play and how that’s important for kids to play.”

The new play spot opened last year in the Carmel Marketplace area.

Visitors can purchase a single visit pass for $10 or a 5-visit punch pass for $40. Waivers are filled out either beforehand online or in-person.

The Urban Chalkboard is open Monday through Saturday, but closed on Sundays.

The business offers free Wi-Fi, bottomless cups of coffee, and snacks for both the parents and kids, including Traders Point Creamery yogurt and Hubbard & Cravens wraps (no outside food due to allergies).

The Urban Chalkboard also rents out its space to individuals who want to host book clubs, game nights, private parties, etc.

“Yelpers love that you can come to urban chalkboard and pay $10 and have a visit and have free Wi-Fi and unlimited coffee and work at your laptop. The kids can easily be entertained in a safe environment,” said Brittany Smith with Yelp Indy.

Babies under nine months and parents play for free.

Yelpers love that you can add food to your open tab, including Traders Point Creamery yogurt and Hubbard and Cravens wraps.

And if you or your child has a peanut allergy, it’s a safe spot.

“This is a nut-free environment,” said Smith. “So, if your kid has allergies this is a safe place!”

The studio space hosts story time and musical performers every week. Yelpers suggest playing around lunchtime between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to avoid crowds.

