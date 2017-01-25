Snow showers possible for Thursday morning commute

Posted 5:08 pm, January 25, 2017, by , Updated at 05:31PM, January 25, 2017

Our streak of mild dry days will soon end. Indianapolis has not had measurable snow for the past 20 days and for the past 16 days we've had high above average high temperatures. A series of cold fronts will move across the state and push colder air in.

A few snow showers are possible overnight through Thursday morning. Along with the winter-like chill we'll have chances for snow showers through Friday. Right now, Saturday looks like it will be dry and cold, with more snow chances Sunday through Monday.

seasonal-update

So far this has been a mild, dry winter.

the-streak-junk

Indianapolis has not had measurable snow for the past 20 days and for the past 16 days we've had high above average high temperatures.

snow-update-3

We've only had half of our normal winter snow.

bottom-line

Snow showers will develop overnight.

rpm1

Snow showers are likely for the morning rush hour.

rpm2

We'll have a cloudy, cold Friday with a few flurries.

regional-front-map1

Expect a dry cold Saturday.

regional-front-map2

More snow is likely Sunday.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s