Snow showers possible for Thursday morning commute

Our streak of mild dry days will soon end. Indianapolis has not had measurable snow for the past 20 days and for the past 16 days we've had high above average high temperatures. A series of cold fronts will move across the state and push colder air in.

A few snow showers are possible overnight through Thursday morning. Along with the winter-like chill we'll have chances for snow showers through Friday. Right now, Saturday looks like it will be dry and cold, with more snow chances Sunday through Monday.

So far this has been a mild, dry winter.

We've only had half of our normal winter snow.

Snow showers will develop overnight.

Snow showers are likely for the morning rush hour.

We'll have a cloudy, cold Friday with a few flurries.

Expect a dry cold Saturday.

More snow is likely Sunday.