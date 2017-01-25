× Proposal to give elected officials a pay raise changed so committee can gather information

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A controversial proposal to give elected officials in Indiana a pay raise was killed Wednesday.

Sen. Randy Head (R-Logansport) is the author of Senate Bill 60. He says he will change the bill to remove the pay raise provision and instead sending that issue to a study committee to take a closer look at how the salaries of our state’s elected officials compare with other states.

The bill originally aimed to increase the salary of elected officials to 85 percent of the salary of a circuit court judge in Marion County. It would have also made the salary of the governor equal to the salary of a Marion County circuit court judge.

Under the measure, the governor’s $111,000 salary would have increased by about $30,000 in 2021.

It would have given raises starting in 2018 to the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, attorney general and state schools superintendent. Their salaries would increase to $119,000. Currently they each make less than $100,000 a year.

Sen. Head issued the following statement: