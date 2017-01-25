Police track wanted suspects to Anderson home

Posted 10:35 am, January 25, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police were involved in a standoff Wednesday with multiple serious and violent offenders wanted in the Anderson area.

Anderson police and other agencies were negotiating with several people wanted on probation violations inside a home in the 2200 block of Halford Street.

A large police presence was visible at the scene, and a SWAT team was initially called. The SWAT unit later left the scene.

At least one person of interest came out of the home, police said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s