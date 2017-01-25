× Police: Muncie felon tried to choke woman while she was driving, took her cell phone

MUNCIE, Ind. – A man with a lengthy criminal history is accused of attacking a woman inside her car while she was driving.

Police arrested Mark Alan Raines, 55, Muncie, Saturday on several charges, including strangulation, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.

His accuser said she was driving on Muncie’s south side when he became agitated and began choking her. She said she couldn’t breathe and “almost passed out,” according to court documents.

The woman also said Raines pulled her hair and took her cell phone so she couldn’t call police. She eventually got her phone back, but was afraid that Raines would hurt her if she tried calling anyone.

Officers later found Raines at a home on South Penn street. He refused to talk to police about the incident. Police secured him in handcuffs, searched him and took him to the Delaware County Jail.

Raines’ long criminal record includes convictions for burglary, criminal confinement, battery, theft and driving while intoxicated, according to the Muncie Star Press.

He was most recently convicted of forgery on Jan. 6 and a theft case filed against him is pending.