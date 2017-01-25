× Peyton Manning to appear at annual GOP policy retreat

PHILADELPHIA— Congressional Republicans are heading to Philadelphia where they will hear from President Donald Trump at their annual policy retreat.

The joint gathering of House and Senate Republicans comes as Trump’s presidency gets off to a rocky start. Republicans hope to come together and chart a course forward on a range of policy issues, particularly repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Lawmakers will also hear from British Prime Minister Theresa May, the first time a foreign head of state has addressed such a gathering. And football star Peyton Manning will appear.

The two-day conclave of work sessions, speeches and schmoozing gets under way Wednesday, with the high point coming Thursday with Trump’s lunchtime speech. Lawmakers hope the gathering will help solidify their agenda for the year.