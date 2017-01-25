Jury finds Indianapolis man guilty in 2015 murder

Posted 7:36 pm, January 25, 2017, by , Updated at 07:37PM, January 25, 2017
Keith Cornwell.

Keith Cornwell.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man was found guilty of murder Wednesday in a case from August 2015.

On August 15, 2015, police found the body of Ron Trahan, 37, behind the abandoned RCA plant on the east side in the 3300 block of East Michigan Street.

Keith Cornwell and Caleb Bixler were both 18 when they were arrested in connection with the case. Police said the deceased man may have had information about crimes associated with one of the men. Cornwell and Bixler were found within hours of the discovery of the body.

Cornwell was found guilty Wednesday and will learn his sentence on Feb. 3. Bixler will go on trial for murder in March.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s