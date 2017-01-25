× HP calls more than 100,000 laptop computer batteries that could overheat

HP expanded a recall of lithium-ion batteries found in its notebook computers, saying more than 100,000 of the batteries could be at risk of overheating.

The recall is in addition to another one from June, when HP recalled 41,000 such batteries.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the batteries could overheat, posing “fire and burn hazards.”

Devices affected by the recall include HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP Envy, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion laptops purchased between March 2013 and October 2016. The laptops were priced between $300 and $1,700. The batteries themselves could be purchased separately for between $50 and $90.

The computers were sold at Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club and other stores nationwide and online.

The batteries included in the expanded recall have bar codes starting with: 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL and 6EBVA.

Anyone who has one of the affected models should remove the battery immediately and contact HP for a free replacement. Until the replacement arrives, customers should only power their computer by plugging in an AC adapter.

HP has received one report of the battery overheating, melting and charring, causing about $1,000 in property damage.

For more information about the recall, visit HP.com.