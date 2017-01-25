× Here’s the 6 candidates Jim Irsay is focusing on in search for Colts’ new GM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jim Irsay promised an “extensive process’’ before settling on the next general manager for the Indianapolis Colts, and the search for Ryan Grigson’s successor will involve six candidates.

According to the team’s website, Irsay has narrowed his list of candidates to six: Jimmy Raye III (Colts), Eliot Wolf (Green Bay), George Paton (Minnesota), Chris Ballard (Kansas City), Trent Kirchner (Seattle) and Scott Fitterer (Seattle).

“There are a lot of bright, young people out there,’’ Irsay said Saturday after firing Grigson.

A look at the candidates in line to replace Grigson:

Jimmy Raye III

Age: 48

Current position: Colts’ vice president of football operations

Resume: Raye is in his fourth year with the Colts and 22nd in the NFL either as a coach, scout or member of a front office. Prior to joining Indy in 2013, Raye spent 17 seasons with the San Diego Chargers in a variety of positions: director of player personnel (2008-12), director of college scouting (2000-07) and scout (1996-99). Raye’s NFL career began in 1991 when he signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a rookie wide receiver. He’s the son of Jimmy Raye II, a long-time NFL assistant coach who’s currently a senior advisor to NFL vice president Troy Vincent.

Eliot Wolf

Age: 34

Current position: Packers’ director of football operations

Resume: Wolf has been with the Packers since 2004 and has worked his way up the organizational ladder. He began as a pro personnel assistant (2004-07), moved to assistant director of pro personnel (2008-10) and was elevated to director of pro personnel (2011-15) before being named director of football operations in March 2016. He is the son of Ron Wolf, the long-time Packers executive and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2015.

Chris Ballard

Age: 47

Current position: Chiefs’ director of football operations

Resume: Ballard oversees college and pro scouting departments for Chiefs and works directly with GM John Dorsey. He served as Kansas City’s director of player personnel (2013-14) before being promoted to director of football operations in 2015. Prior to joining Chiefs, Ballard was with the Chicago Bears for 12 seasons as area scout (2001-11) and director of pro scouting (2012).

George Paton

Age: 47

Current position: Vikings assistant general manager

Resume: Paton has been the right-hand man of Vikings GM Rick Spielman since 2007. His primary responsibilities have included coordinating scouting and personnel functions within the organization. Prior to joining the Vikings, Paton spent six years (2001-06) as the Miami Dolphins’ director of player personnel. He began his career as a scout and pro scout with the Chicago Bears and was the team’s assistant director of pro personnel in 2000. Paton already has interviewed with the San Francisco 49ers for their vacant GM position and is considered a front-runner for that job.

Trent Kirchner

Current position: Seahawks’ co-director of player personnel

Resume: Kirchner has been with the Seahawks since 2010, the last two years as their co-director of player personnel. He previous was the team’s pro personnel director and assistant director of player personnel. Before joining Seattle, Kirchner spent eight years as a pro scout with the Carolina Panthers.

Kirchner interviewed for the San Francisco’s GM position, but withdrew his name from consideration.

Scott Fitterer

Age: 43

Current position: Seahawks’ co-director of pro personnel

Resume: Fitterer’s stint with Seattle in 2001 as an area scout, and he’s worked his through the organization. He was director of college scouting from 2011-14 before being promoted to his current position in 2015. Fitterer was a scout with the New York Giants from 1998-2000. Like Kirchner, Fitterer has interviewed for the 49ers’ GM spot.