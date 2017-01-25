× Elwood schools placed on lockdown following nearby pharmacy robbery

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Elwood schools are on lockdown as police search for a pharmacy robber in the area.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, police are out on the scene of a robbery that occurred at the Elwood Low Cost Pharmacy at 518 S. Anderson Street.

The location of the robbery is about 2 blocks away from the police department prompting the schools to go on lockdown.

Principal David Retherford of Elwood Junior-Senior HS said the schools are on yellow lockdown which means they believe there is no immediate danger to the school, and students are coming and going from classrooms as usual. However, at this time, no one is allowed to leave or enter the building.

They will remain on lockdown until they hear from police.