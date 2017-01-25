× Dog found shot inside duct-taped tote dumped at roadside in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. – Police in Boone County are investigating after a woman discovered a dead dog inside a tote she found alongside a road in Lebanon.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call about the tote, which a woman found on Mount Zion Road in Lebanon. The woman said the tote was duct-taped shut.

When she opened it, she found the dead dog inside. She first tried calling the Boone County Highway Department before contacting the officers with the sheriff’s department.

Investigators said the dog was likely hit by a car and believe someone shot the dog, most likely to euthanize the animal. The sheriff’s office said it was working with the Boone County Humane Society to get a chip reader in hopes of identifying the dog’s owner.

Sheriff Mike Nielsen said he’s seen too many of these cases in Boone County and reminded residents that there are options for burying pets instead of dumping them.

“If you are not able to bury your pet, or a stray, contact a local vet for cremation. If you are unable to provide funds for that option, contact the Humane Society of Boone County for other options,” Nielsen said. “They are familiar with alternate routes to help the public in time of need.”

Nielsen planned to bury the dog at an undisclosed location once the investigation wraps up.