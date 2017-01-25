County commissioner lays out priorities during Hamilton County State of the County

Posted 10:52 am, January 25, 2017, by , Updated at 11:04AM, January 25, 2017
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Hamilton County Commissioner Steve Dillinger will lay out his priorities for 2017 in the State of the County address at Purgatory Golf Club on Wednesday morning.

We will live stream the event here at 11 a.m.

In May 2016, Dillinger told FOX59 that they number one priority for the county is public safety, and county officials were studying how to handle an increased number of inmates at the jail.

The commissioners recommended a $500,000 study to determine the best way to add additional courtrooms. Updates to handle those growing needs will cost at least $20 million.

The county also said there were  several road projects on the horizon. Dillinger said he’d also like to see a roundabout at 146 Street and Allisonville, but that’s estimated to cost more than $30 million.

