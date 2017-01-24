Wrestling icon Ric Flair to emcee Snake Pit at 101st Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officials with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced their lineup for this year’s Snake Pit, which will feature electronic dance music superstars along with wrestling legend Ric Flair.

EDM superstars Zedd and Marshmello will headline the event, with other acts like RL Grime, Action Bronson, Adventure Club and the Trap House providing support.

IMS announced that Ric Flair would serve as special emcee for the May 28 event, which will take place during the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500.

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale for $35 and $110 at the IMS website. All Snake Pit ticket holders must also have a valid Indy 500 general admission or reserved seat ticket.

“The Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light has earned its place as one of the biggest and best Race Weekend parties and this year’s lineup of artists is going to take things to a whole new level,” said Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles. “On Race Day, the infield inside Turn 3 will once again fill with thousands of fans ready to cheer on some of the world’s best EDM acts and adding the iconic Ric Flair to help hype up the atmosphere will make 2017 even more memorable. And, once again, we’ll throw in some really great racing with the music!”

Here’s more information from IMS about this year’s acts: