× Well-known 3-legged deer fatally shot in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for the person responsible for shooting a well-known three-legged deer in Hamilton County.

Indiana DNR officials say the doe lost one of its legs several years ago, and because of that she was easily recognizable to residents in Deming and the surrounding area in Hamilton County. She was frequently seen in the area, and she even successfully raised several fawns.

Authorities report that unfortunately someone shot the doe with a rifle from the road either Sunday night or early Monday morning and then left her in the field to rot.

Someone reported the dead doe soon enough for the DNR to issue a salvage permit for the meat.

DNR officials are asking anyone with information about who may be responsible for the doe’s death to call 1(800)TIP-IDNR.