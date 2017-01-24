Unseasonably mild through early Wednesday before snow returns Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be a quiet weather day. We'll see a few breaks in the clouds develop by the mid-late afternoon hours with highs in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon along with dry conditions.

We will start off Wednesday dry and partly-mostly cloudy. Clouds will start to fill in by lunch time. Spotty rain showers will roll in by the mid-afternoon and stick around through the Wednesday evening drive.

Wednesday's high of 52 will happen by lunch time. After that, temperatures will steadily fall.

Rain will change over to snow by midnight Thursday. We'll keep spotty snow showers into the Thursday AM drive with little to no accumulation expected.

In addition to the drastic cool down and the return to winter-like conditions, this storm will produce 40 mph wind gusts at times by late Wednesday and Thursday. We'll keep highs near freezing through the weekend with daily flurry chances from Friday through Sunday.