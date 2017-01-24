Troopers cracking down on human trafficking on Indiana interstates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indiana State Troopers are combing the interstates this week checking cars and trucks for human trafficking victims.

Indiana is known as the 'Crossroads of America' and human traffickers are taking advantage of Indiana highways. That's why State Troopers are teaming up with State Police in Ohio and Michigan and Truckers Against Trafficking to catch these criminals.

Just six weeks ago, State Trooper Yan Dravigne arrested a Texas man on I-70 after discovering three boys in his car were being taken to New York.

“(The) driver did not know the juveniles being transported. It was a third-party vehicle. And from conversations with the driver, with the occupants it was clear to me that something was going on," he explained. "Whether it's servitude, forced labor, or prostitution, we don't know. But it was good to put a stop to that."

Dravigne said there are several signs you can look for to help you identify a possible human trafficking victim.

"They're not in possession of their ID. There may be branding signs; tattoos, marks that we can see. A lot of times the person is not allowed to speak," explained Dravigne.

Most trucking companies don't allow their drivers to take multiple passengers with them on trips so Dravigne has been pulling over drivers with a passenger to check.

He said if you see anything suspicious on the highways or at rest stops, call 911 and let police look into it.