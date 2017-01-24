Rain will soon change to snow

Indianapolis has not had measurable snow for the past 29 days and for the past 15 days we've had high above average high temperatures. Both of those streaks will end this week. A series of cold fronts will move across the state and push colder air in. A few showers are possible Wednesday afternoon with rain changing to snow Thursday morning. Along with the winter-like chill we'll have chances for snow showers through Friday. Right now Saturday looks dry and cold, with more snow chances Sunday through Monday.

seasonal-update

We've had above average temperatures for the past 15 days.

sunriser-2

Daylight is increasing by two minutes per day.

snow-update-3

Indianapolis has not had measurable snow for the past 29 days.

bottom-line

We will go from rain to snow this week.

rpm1

Light rain will develop Wednesday afternoon.

rpm2

Light snow is likely early Thursday.

rpm3

Snow showers are likely for the Thursday morning rush hour.

regional-front-map1

 

Expect a few flurries on Friday.

regional-front-map2

We'll have a cold Saturday.

regional-front-map3

We'll have a chance for snow on Sunday.

winter-returns

Colder temperatures are likely for the rest of the week.

 

