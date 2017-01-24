Rain will soon change to snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis has not had measurable snow for the past 29 days and for the past 15 days we've had high above average high temperatures. Both of those streaks will end this week. A series of cold fronts will move across the state and push colder air in. A few showers are possible Wednesday afternoon with rain changing to snow Thursday morning. Along with the winter-like chill we'll have chances for snow showers through Friday. Right now Saturday looks dry and cold, with more snow chances Sunday through Monday.

