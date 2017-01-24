× Mayor says construction on I-69 from Martinsville to Bloomington delayed again until Aug. 2018

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Officials handling the I-69 construction from Martinsville to Bloomington are reporting different completion dates.

The Bloomington Mayor’s Office says Isolux Development Partners made the announcement at a non-public meeting Tuesday that Section 5 will now not be completed until August of 2018. The most recent project completion date is supposed to be October of 2017.

CBS4 is told representatives with the Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana Finance Authority, Monroe County and the City of Bloomington were all in attendance at the meeting.

Stephanie McFarland, with the Indiana Finance Authority which oversees the terms of the contract, says the official completion date of October 2017 has not changed. McFarland says someone misspoke at the meeting and that mistake was corrected moments later.

However, the Bloomington mayor’s office says during today’s meeting, “Isolux stated that substantial completion of Section 5 of I-69 would not be possible before August of 2018.”

The mayor’s office also says, “Negotiations between Isolux and its subcontractors were described as ongoing and needing to be finalized before a firm date of completion could then be formally negotiated with INDOT/IFA.”

When asked about another possible delay, Isolux told us they defer “to the official statement issued January 13 by I-69 Development Partners LLC and the Indiana Finance Authority. Isolux has no further comment at this time.” That earlier statement re-affirmed the October 2017 completion date.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton issued the following statement regarding the reported delay: