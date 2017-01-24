Marion High School students asking for votes to help them win new technology

Posted 10:36 pm, January 24, 2017, by

MARION, Ind. -- Students at Marion High School in Grant County are turning to a popular musical to try and win a national competition.

With the help of staff, students produced a video inspired by “Hamilton” for the Follett Challenge, which would provide their school with $8,000 worth of updated technology.

Marion High School is the only Indiana school in the competition. They’re hoping Hoosiers across the state will help them become one of 10 People’s Choice video winners.

Click here to vote and watch the high school’s full video. You can vote once per day until Friday, Jan. 27.

The People’s Choice award is just the beginning, though. The votes will also play a role in Marion High School’s chances to win goods and services from Follett Corp. worth up to $60,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s