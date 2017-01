× Here are the best jobs in America for 2017

Jobs website Glassdoor.com released its list of the best jobs in America for 2017.

The report ranked occupations with a “job score” based on three different factors: earning potential, job satisfaction and number of openings. For a job to be considered for the list, it must have at least 100 job salary reports and at least 100 job satisfaction ratings from U.S.-based employees over the past year.

Here’s the top 25:

1. Data Scientist

Job Score: 4.8

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4

Number of Job Openings: 4,184

Median Base Salary: $110,000

2. DevOps Engineer

Job Score: 4.7

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 2,725

Median Base Salary: $110,000

3. Data Engineer

Job Score: 4.7

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 2,599

Median Base Salary: $106,000

4. Tax Manager

Job Score: 4.7

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 3,317

Median Base Salary: $110,000

5. Analytics Manager

Job Score: 4.6

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 1,958

Median Base Salary: $112,000

6. HR Manager

Job Score: 4.6

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 4,339

Median Base Salary: $85,000

7. Database Administrator

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 2,877

Median Base Salary: $93,000

8. Strategy Manager

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 1,184

Median Base Salary: $130,000

9. UX Designer

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 1,691

Median Base Salary: $92,500

10. Solutions Architect

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 2,232

Median Base Salary: $125,000

11. Marketing Manager

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 3,875

Median Base Salary: $90,000

12. Occupational Therapist

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 14,897

Median Base Salary: $72,000

13. Audit Manager

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 1,887

Median Base Salary: $98,000

14. Electrical Engineer

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 3,643

Median Base Salary: $78,000

15. Nurse Practitioner

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5

Number of Job Openings: 15,634

Median Base Salary: $100,000

16. Software Engineer

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5

Number of Job Openings: 17,085

Median Base Salary: $101,000

17. Corporate Recruiter

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 2,858

Median Base Salary: $60,000

18. Supply Chain Manager

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 1,270

Median Base Salary: $100,000

19. Finance Manager

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Number of Job Openings: 3,142

Median Base Salary: $116,000

20. Mechanical Engineer

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 3,383

Median Base Salary: $76,000

21. Communications Manager

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 1,332

Median Base Salary: $82,000

22. QA Manager

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 2,531

Median Base Salary: $92,000

23. Controls Engineer

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 1,756

Median Base Salary: $75,400

24. Nurse Manager

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Number of Job Openings: 6,710

Median Base Salary: $77,000

25. Compliance Manager

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 1,104

Median Base Salary: $100,000

Find the rest of the top 50 here