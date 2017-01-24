× Group of armed thieves with itchy trigger fingers commits series of robberies and shootings Monday night

Indianapolis, Ind. — Indianapolis police are searching for a group of armed robbers following a series of stick-ups Monday night.

Investigators took a half dozen reports of similar crimes that appear to involve the same suspects.

The victim of one robbery at an east side Kroger just narrowly avoided being hit by gunfire.

Putting away his shopping cart after unloading groceries, that victim saw his mother being robbed by 4 armed men.

“They decided they were going to rob her and were saying ‘Give me all your money.’ They all started flashing their guns, at least three guns,” said robbery victim Kristopher Holt.

After confronting the men, Kristopher was ordered to get on the ground at gunpoint while the thieves tried to force his mom out of her van.

“Once I was on the ground, they tried to steal the van while the other one was stealing my wallet and phone out of my pocket,” said Holt.

As soon as the suspects sped away, Kristopher tried to give chase to look at their license plate. That’s when one of the suspects opened fire.

“They started shooting at me so I hid behind a gas pump which was the only thing I had to hide behind,” said Holt.

Indianapolis police were also called to 16th and Emerson where three young men robbed a man and fired one shot at the victim.

At a Mexican grocery store on English another woman got robbed by three men who again fired warning shots in the air.

Investigators took three more reports of similar crimes Monday night on Georgetown, East 21st and East 42nd near Lawrence.

“I personally am angry as hell they would do that to my mother or anybody,” said Holt.

While the suspects were wearing hoodies during the crimes, detectives are looking for a stolen silver minivan that may have been used in some of the stick-ups.

Kristopher says the young robbers had itchy trigger fingers and pose a clear danger to the community.

“They’re reckless and I think they’re dangerous because they’re anxious,” said Holt. “They was more scared then my mom was. They were real nervous.”

So far no arrests have been made in the cases, but anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.