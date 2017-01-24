Grieving parents question coroner’s ruling on daughter’s ‘accidental’ death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A grieving central Indiana family is demanding answers. Earlier this month, investigators say Jordan King was dragged from the passenger’s side of a vehicle and left on the side of Martin Luther King Drive.

“We still have questions and nobody can answer these questions,” said Gar King, Jordan’s father.

The 25-year-old suffered brain damage and a skull fracture, among other injuries. Jordan died a week later in the hospital.

“From the beginning we wanted to let everybody know she has a loving family and we want things done right here and we just don’t feel like it has,” said Gar King, Jordan’s father.

A few days after the crime, detectives tracked down 22-year-old Austin Blevins. According to court documents, there was blood on the inside and outside of the passenger door of his car. Investigators also found blood scattered for 75 feet on the street where Jordan was left. An investigator noted “it was apparent that the victim’s body had been dragged on the roadway for most of this distance.”

“I mean that’s a good long ways and to leave her laying there on the ground,” said Gar King, Jordan’s father.

The coroner ruled King’s death accidental but King’s parents disagree. They feel their daughter’s injuries indicate something happened in the car seconds before Jordan ended up on the side of the road.

“I don’t feel that it was an act, where it was just an accident there’s just no way,” said Lisa King, Jordan’s mother.

Court papers reveal, before the crime Jordan and Blevins had just done a drug deal to get heroin. Jordan’s parent admit, she was struggling with addiction.

“But she didn’t deserve this,” said Gar King, Jordan’s father.

IMPD told CBS4 “The coroner’s findings stand unless we find evidence to the contrary. Our investigators presented the investigated facts to the Marion County Prosecutor who made a charging decision.”

Blevins is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. If convicted, he could get face six years. Jordan’s parents think Blevins is getting off easy and the punishment doesn’t fit the crime.

“We want to know exactly what happened and we want an appropriate charge for this guy,” said Lisa King, Jordan’s mother.

King would’ve turned 26-years-old last week. She leaves behind a 16-month-old daughter.

“We’re not going to give up. We have a family that loved her,” said Gar King, Jordan’s father.