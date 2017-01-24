× DPW crews conducting ‘mini-blitz’ focused on filling city’s potholes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will join the Indianapolis Department of Public Works Tuesday for a “mini-blitz” to repair potholes around the city.

Above-average temperatures in central Indiana over the past few days present a chance for crews to tackle potholes on city streets.

Hogsett and DPW officials will gather at Keystone Avenue at Hanna Avenue around 2 p.m. to give an update on progress and remind Indianapolis residents that they can report potholes online and through the city’s Request Indy app (available on Apple and Android).

Crews will fill potholes on Keystone Avenue from Hanna Avenue to Thompson Road.

Hogsett said that between today and Thursday, 20 crews will focus on potholes reported through the Mayor’s Action Center and Request Indy portal. They’ll start with highly traveled locations and main thoroughfares, using a hot mix to patch holes.

One asphalt plant has been temporarily opened because of the temperature weather. Once temperatures return to normal January levels, crews will employ the “cold mix” until asphalt plants reopen in spring.

The south side isn’t the only location where you’ll find DPW crews Tuesday. They’ll also fill potholes on 56th Street from Emerson Avenue to Arlington Avenue and Ditch Road from 73rd Street to 86th Street.

There are several ways to report potholes on Indy city streets:

If you spot a pothole on the interstates, U.S. highways, or state roads, you can report it to INDOT.