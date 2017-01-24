× Construction on I-69 from Martinsville to Bloomington delayed again until Aug. 2018

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Construction on the stretch of I-69 between Bloomington and Martinsville has been delayed again.

Isolux Development Partners made the announcement at a non-public meeting Tuesday that Section 5 will not be completed until August of 2018, according to the Bloomington Mayor’s Office. The project was expected to be completed in October of 2017.

Representatives with the Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana Finance Authority, Monroe County and the City of Bloomington were all in attendance at the meeting.

Negotiations between Isolux and its subcontractors were described as ongoing and needing to be finalized before a firm date of completion could then be formally negotiated with INDOT/IFA.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton issued the following statement regarding the delay: