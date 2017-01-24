× Construction on I-65 bridges to close 3 south side ramps for 150 days

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers on the south side of Indianapolis should prepare for ramp closures as crews work to rebuild six I-65 bridges over I-465 and Lick Creek.

Superior Construction workers will begin rebuilding the 54-year-old bridges in March.

The eastbound I-465 loop ramp to northbound I-65, the southbound I-65 ramp to eastbound I-465, and the northbound I-65 ramp to westbound I-465 will each be closed for up to 150 days.

Signed detours will direct southbound traffic to Southport Road (Exit 103) and northbound traffic to Raymond Street (Exit 109) to use those interchange ramps to return and access I-465 from the opposite direction.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says multiple lanes shifts and temporary median crossovers will be required to complete the $19.6 million project.

INDOT says northbound I-65 will have three lanes and southbound I-65 will have two lanes during construction. Both directions of traffic will be temporarily shifted to share one side of the interstate, with opposing directions of traffic separated by temporary concrete barriers.

The I-65 and I-465 speed limits will be reduced to 55 mph through the work zone and further reduced to 45 mph when workers are present and lights are flashing.

The shoulders of eastbound and westbound I-465 will be closed under the I-65 bridges. Additional interstate lane closures will be scheduled during off-peak overnights and weekends. Bridge construction is expected to be substantially complete, with all lanes and ramps open to traffic, before the end of this year.