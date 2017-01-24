× Columbus man arrested after getting caught wearing victim’s clothes, police say

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus man was arrested for theft and numerous other charges after he was caught wearing the victim’s clothes, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of 25th Street around 10:45 p.m. in regards to a suspicious person who fled the area on a bicycle.

Officers spoke with a homeowner and two other men who said that someone had broken into several vehicles on the property.

One of the men provided a description of the suspect and told police his backpack was stolen from his truck. The backpack was located nearby a short time later and contained stolen stereo equipment as well as a driver’s license that did not belong to the victim.

A short time later, officers saw a man, later identified as Christopher D. Battin, 30, of Columbus, traveling on a bicycle near 22nd Street and Keller Avenue. Battin was wearing a coat and shoes stolen from the victims.

Battin was taken into custody and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail on the following preliminary charges: four counts of theft; four counts of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle; criminal mischief; and possession of heroin.