LIVE STREAM: Ball State University’s trustees set to hire new president

Posted 1:25 pm, January 24, 2017, by , Updated at 01:45PM, January 24, 2017

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University’s trustees are set to hire a new president, a year after the school’s previous leader resigned without explanation.

School officials say the Board of Trustees will vote on selection of the new president during a Tuesday afternoon meeting on the Muncie campus.

Former President Paul Ferguson resigned in January 2016 after 17 months leading the 21,000-student school. The trustees faced criticism for a lack of transparency following his departure.

The (Muncie) Star Press reported in December that it had obtained an email Ferguson wrote about 10 months before his resignation in which he described wide-ranging conflicts with trustees chairman Rick Hall. Those included differences over hiring decisions and strategies dealing with enrollment and revenue losses.

Provost Terry King has been Ball State’s acting president.

